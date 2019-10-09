Telford school nearly doubles in size after extension

The Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley had an official opening on Friday for the brand new extension wing on the grounds which was opened by Telford and Wrekin council leader and former pupil, Shaun Davies.

The new wing provides a large extension to the school which will facilitate a nursery, early years site, school hall and a multi-use game area.

Emily Guess, deputy head teacher at Ladygrove said the extension will provide the school and the community with new facilities that will benefit all.

"We have officially opened our brand new extension which provides children of the local area with a new nursery and will take the school capacity to 420 pupils.

"We would like to thank the community for being so patient with the build and we are really excited about what the school can offer the local community."

The extension was opened by councillor Shaun Davies, along with the Mayor of Great Dawley councillor Malcom Randle, Councillor Kuldip Sahota and Councillor Shirley Reynolds who is also the cabinet member for children, young people and education.

Shaun Davies said: "I am delighted to see this extension to my old primary school. This will ensure that we have sufficient places to meet growing demand in Dawley and surrounding areas.

"In the next few years the Council will be investing another £35 million into our schools across the borough to further improve these and increase the number of places available as our population increases further. This is all part of our drive to create a better borough.

"This will build on the £200m that’s been invested in improving every secondary across the borough through our Building Schools For the Future programmer which completed in 2016."

The guests were treated to a tour around the new state of the art building and facilities by the school's chosen student ambassadors. Parents were then invited to come along after and take a look for themselves.

The capacity for the school can now be brought up to 420 pupils, an increase on the current enrolment number of 374.