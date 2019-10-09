Newport school wins sports equipment and fruit

St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School in Newport has won a month’s supply of fresh fruit and £100 of sports equipment in the apple-bobbing competition.

Children were invited to take part in the competition on show day – July 13 – in the Little Foodies Area at Chetwynd Deer Park.

For every apple they scooped up they could put a token towards their school, with Saints Peter and Paul’s earning the most tokens.

Sally Western, Newport Show manager, said: “It’s a delight to know the pupils from the school will benefit from and enjoy these competition prizes.”

The Newport Show will return on July 11.