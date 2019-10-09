Advertising
Newport school wins sports equipment and fruit
Sports equipment and fruit have been given to a school after winning an apple bobbing competition.
St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School in Newport has won a month’s supply of fresh fruit and £100 of sports equipment in the apple-bobbing competition.
Children were invited to take part in the competition on show day – July 13 – in the Little Foodies Area at Chetwynd Deer Park.
For every apple they scooped up they could put a token towards their school, with Saints Peter and Paul’s earning the most tokens.
Sally Western, Newport Show manager, said: “It’s a delight to know the pupils from the school will benefit from and enjoy these competition prizes.”
The Newport Show will return on July 11.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment