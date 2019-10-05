Telford schools get new healthy lunch menus

Randlay Primary School and Apley Wood Primary School have worked with Telford & Wrekin Council to teach the importance of healthy eating habits.

The new menus, which have been developed with pupil-led school councils, will be arriving within the month.

It has been developed alongside Telford & Wrekin Council's EatWell team, which is part of the Lets Dine school meals team.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, said: "Working with the school councils the children are saying what they like and dislike, helping the EatWell team to develop menus by making small, healthier changes.

“It is important for every child’s development they are provided with a nutritionally balanced meal at school.

"Providing a free school meal to all reception, year one and year two children allows them to focus more on their work, producing better results in the classroom, therefore providing them with a more improved start to their education."

The two schools and the EatWell team hope the trial will boost the number of children who choose to take the free school meal option.

The free school meal system entitles every child in reception, year one and year two to a free hot or cold meal every day. This is regardless of their household income.

Free school meals also benefit families by saving them money as they do not need to provide their child with a packed lunch, saving time and money. Compared to a typical lunch box from home, savings could be up to £700 per year.

Research shows that children who eat healthily perform better at school too.