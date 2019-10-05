Emergency work agreed over flooding risk at Welshpool High School

Powys County Council has agreed to made an emergency payment of almost £25,000 from its schools budget for drainage works to remedy the problem.

A report to the council said the waste, foul and storm water drainage at the school, installed during the 1950s-70s, was in a poor condition and there was a risk of flooding outside and in the kitchens which would mean the closure of the school.

An initial budget of £15,000 had already been approved for storm water drainage improvements to prevent flooding of the adjacent Flash Leisure Centre's artificial turf pitch which the school uses.

Initial work has been done at a cost of £20,736, the report said and recommended that a further £19,264 be allocated for more work including to the gullies next to the new, multi-use games area and around the gym, science and courtyard areas.

The estimate cost of all the works is £40,000 and the portfolio holder for education has agreed to make the remaining £25,000 available.