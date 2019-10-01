Telford nursery rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

It is the second of their sites to be given the highest Ofsted rating in just a few weeks.

ABC Lightmoor has remained Outstanding since it first opened its doors in 2012. After the visit to ABC Lightmoor, inspectors said they experienced “a highly stimulating environment provided by staff."

ABC Hoo also maintained its record by receiving an Outstanding report again just a few weeks ago.

Owner Penny Hustwick said: “The latest Ofsted report is more excellent news for ABC and we are delighted to retain our Outstanding rating at Lightmoor. It’s a tribute to the efforts of our staff and I must also thank our children and their parents for playing their part in our success.

“I was pleased the report highlighted our weekly forest school for praise, our tranquil and welcoming environment and how happy our children are - that is extremely important to us. We have worked hard to gain and maintain our excellent reputation across our four sites and this is reflected by the consistently high level of interest we have for places.”

The Ofsted report said: “The management team provides training for all staff to learn about new approaches to children’s learning. This provides the expert knowledge they need to effectively plan for children. Staff provide a highly stimulating environment that is inspired by natural and recycled materials and incorporates children’s interests.

“Staff work hard to provide a tranquil and welcoming environment. This helps parents and children to feel extremely relaxed as they enter the nursery and develop exemplary relationships with staff.

“All staff are responsive to children’s needs. They offer reassurance, encouraging smiles and cuddles when needed. They consistently chat to the children as they play alongside them. Children are extremely happy, self-assured and continually interact with each other and staff."

The full report can be found at bit.ly/2mzXzt6