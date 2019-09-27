Shrewsbury University celebrates graduation - in pictures and video

More than 140 people were honoured during a ceremony at St Chad’s Church, followed by a parade through the town centre yesterday.

Presenting the degrees and awards was the Chancellor of the University of Chester, of which Shrewsbury is part, Dr Gyles Brandreth.

Dr Gyles Brandreth with BBC Radio's Eric Smith

He praised the graduates, saying as their time at university ended it was the beginning of the next adventure in their lives and said he hoped it would be exciting and rewarding.

And he urged them to be bold as they went through their lives.

Shrewsbury University graduation

There were two, special, honorary degrees bestowed.

A Doctor of Business Administration went to Mr Robin Morris of Morris Property.

Dr Brandreth said: “Robin is a very successful businessman who has been on our advisory board.

Dr Gyles Brandreth in the procession through the town

“Without our board this university would not be where it is today.”

Doctor of Letters was bestowed on Radio Shropshire presenter, Eric Smith.

“He is one of the best broadcasters in the business who understands public service broadcasting,” Dr Brandreth said.

Thrilled

Eric said: “To be honoured in this way is wonderful.

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate with young people who have made Shrewsbury their academic choice.”

During the ceremony 141 people received their Bachelor of Arts or Science, Postgraduate certificate in education or diploma.

Amy Lloyd, 21, from Meole Brace studied English Literature, gaining a Bachelor of Arts with honours at the university alongside continuing her work for Action for Children.

The graduation ceremony where 140 people were honoured

“Both the university and work have been very understanding and it has been good to have a balance between studying and work,” she said. “I have made friends for life here, they are like family and the lecturers are amazing.”

Parents, Julie and Charles Lloyd, said they were very proud of Amy, who is now going to do a Masters in psychology at Chester University.

Zoe Arthurs, 30, from Shawbirch decided to return to education three years ago, combining her studies with bringing up three young boys with husband, Tom and gaining her Bachelor of Arts with Honours.

“Our youngest son is only 18 months old so I am doubly proud of her,” he said.

The graduate procession

Parents, Roy and Gill Johns, said Zoe had not been ready to go to university at the age of 18.

“Having Shrewsbury University just 20 minutes away meant she was able to enjoy her Higher Education, she has worked so hard,” Gill said. Living in Shrewsbury and working in the town while studying for his Bachelor of Science with Honours was Reiss Jassal from Wednesbury.

His parents, Kamleish and Raj, said he had enjoyed his time in Shrewsbury and had worked very hard.

“He has grown so much in that time and has returned home a man,” Kamleish said.