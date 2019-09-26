Shropshire school celebrates double achievement

The all-girls’ school, at Little Ness has been selected as a finalist for both the Independent Schools Association (ISA) annual awards and the Independent Schools of the Year 2019 Awards.

The shortlisting for both awards is in recognition of the school’s unique CLEAR Learning programme that was introduced at the beginning of the last academic year.

CLEAR Learning aims to develop in students the core values of ‘confidence, leadership, engagement, achievement and resilience’ and is woven into the curriculum and every part of school life.

“Everything we do is focussed on these five skills. They represent the personal qualities and attributes that our students need to be happy and successful in life and their chosen careers,” said headmistress Diane Browne.

“The Challenge Days, in particular, really have challenged the girls to surprise themselves and do things they perhaps didn’t think or knew they could do.”

It is the second time in two years that the non-selective school has been shortlisted for the ISA awards in the category of Academic Excellence and Innovation.

The school has also been ranked 23rd in a recent league table, published in The Telegraph newspaper, of the best small independent schools in the UK for A-level results. It was the second highest-ranking small independent school in the West Midlands region.

“This is wonderful news. It is testimony to our hard work and all the measures that we have put in place,” said Mrs Browne, who was appointed three years ago.

The school’s A-level pass rate was 100 per cent and 82 per cent of students secured their first choice university with all other candidates achieving the grades they needed for their second choice university course.