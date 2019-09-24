Telford school withdraws application to 'remove or vary' community space obligation

Lawley Village Primary Academy was given planning permission in 2014, and one of the 20 attached conditions was for community rooms and sports facilities to be available for the general public.

The school, assisted by the REAch2 Academy Trust, applied to alter that, saying it faced “practical limitations” as the school population grows.

But, writing to Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department, REAch2 facilities head Jon Collinson has now said: “Following discussions with the school yesterday, I confirm we will withdraw our planning application for removal of condition 18.

“This is on the strict understanding, however, that the local authority is actively pursuing an alternate [sic] resolution to meet our requirements – i.e. discharge of the planning condition – and that REAch2 Academy Trust is able to resubmit without prejudice and at no additional cost.”

Condition 18 of the school’s original planning permission said the community rooms, sports pitches and the MUGA [multi-use games area] “shall be made available for general community use in addition to the education usage”.

In the application to alter that condition, school Business Manager Penny Duck wrote: “The school does not have the capability to fulfil the current agreement.

A supporting statement from REAch2 said: “The school already has a demonstrable and significant commitment, both now and for the future, to provision and access for use by the community.”

It adds that the school and trust “must take account of the very real practical limitations of what can actually be accommodated going forward”, especially as the school population grows.