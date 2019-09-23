Lack of unity over early education funding leaves Shropshire Council out of pocket

All councils in England have an agreement that they will fund places for children attending settings within their boundaries, even if they live in a neighbouring council area.

But there is no such arrangement between Shropshire Council and its Welsh bordering authorities of Powys and Wrexham.

The Welsh councils will not fund Shropshire children accessing pre-school education in their jurisdictions, and nor will they pay for children from their areas taking up places in Shropshire.

For a time this meant Shropshrie children travelling over the border could only access the universal 15 hours of free childcare, and not the additional 15 hours available to working parents.

Councillor Heather Kidd, whose Chirbury and Worthen ward borders Powys, said it was a problem many people in her division were coming up against.

"This is an issue which is a problem for parents living on both sides of the border," said Councillor Kidd.

"I have a parent living just in Chirbury and Worthen division and one in Churchstoke, Powys, who are finding childcare funding impossible cross-border.

"Cross-border agreements seem to be the only way forward."

But Shropshire Council has now agreed to plug the gap by stumping up the money for these places – meaning it is footing the bill for both sets of children.

Neville Ward, Shropshire Council’s service manager for early years and childcare, said: “Whilst there is ongoing discussion between Shropshire Council and Powys County Council about how early years places are funded, Shropshire is keen to reassure any parents who want to access their free early years entitlement at a childcare setting based in Wales that they will be able to do so.

“Shropshire Council has agreed to continue to provide funding for these places whilst a new agreement is sought with our neighbours in both Powys and Wrexham council areas."

A Powys County Council spokesman said the authority was aware of the situation and was in discussions with Shropshire Council and the Welsh Government to plan a way forward.