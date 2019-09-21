Inspectors praise 'impressive' school

The Derwen School, which opened within the grounds of Derwen College in Gobowen, near Oswestry, earlier this year, has officially been rated good by Ofsted.

Inspectors said the school had made a good start and personal development, behaviour and welfare has been rated as outstanding.

Melanie Callaghan-Lewis, lead inspector, said: “The leadership of the school is impressive.

“In a very short time, leaders have established a caring culture.

“Pupils who have not attended education for a considerable time settle into school quickly.

“The curriculum is broad and balanced.

“Pupils take part in practical learning alongside core subjects. Pupils make good progress across the curriculum from their individual starting points.

“The personal development and welfare of pupils are key strengths of the school.

“The personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education curriculum helps pupils to learn about themselves and others. Relationships throughout the school are positive.

“Pupils’ behaviour is outstanding. Pupils are proud of their school and of their achievements.

“Their conduct is exemplary. Pupils attend well and say they enjoy coming to school.

“Leaders and the proprietor have made sure that all of the independent school standards are met.”

She added: “Safeguarding is effective. Staff are appropriately trained and highly vigilant.

“They take swift action if there are concerns about pupils’ safety. Pupils say they feel safe at school.

“The majority of teachers use information on pupils’ prior learning and interests to plan and provide engaging lessons effectively.

“On occasion, teachers do not question pupils well enough or challenge the most able pupils to reach their potential.

“Pupils arrive at the school with limited social experiences. Leaders carefully plan opportunities for pupils to develop spiritually, morally, socially and culturally.

“As a result, pupils learn about and respect differences in people and cultures.”