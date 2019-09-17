Former principal returns for Shrewsbury college's 70th

Mr Morris, 76, who was principal for 30 of the 40 years he spent at Concord, retired in 2005 and a charity fundraising foundation has been set up in his name.

The aim of the foundation is to enable young people, whose families might not otherwise be able to afford the fees, to attend Concord.

A total of £27,000 has been raised through the auction, ticket sales, sponsorships and donations.

More than 230 guests joined the celebration of Concord’s founding in 1949 following World War 2. The 70th birthday comprised members of the alumni network, past and present staff, parents and trustees and brought together Concordians from all around the world.

Principal Neil Hawkins who succeeded Mr. Morris in 2005 said: “The 70th birthday was an opportunity to celebrate as the Concord family.

“It gave us a chance to see old friends, make new ones and give respect to the institution that binds us together around the world and across the generations.”

He added: “It was a tribute to all who have contributed along the way – Concord’s journey has been a very special one.”