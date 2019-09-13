Two new schools for Shrewsbury set to be approved

The proposal, for a new primary school and special educational needs school at Bowbrook, will go before the full meeting of Shropshire Council for approval.

The plan has already been approved by the authority's cabinet, but needs the agreement of full council to proceed.

The land for the site of the schools has been given to the council by developers building homes on the west side of Shrewsbury.

The council has said it hoped to have both schools up and running in time to have pupils start in September 2022.

The matter will be considered by councillors at Shirehall on Thursday.