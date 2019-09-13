New all-through school plan for Newtown

Powys County Council’s cabinet is being recommended to approve formal consultation on plans to amalgamate Hafren County Primary and Ladywell Green Infants schools to create a new all-through school, catering for 4 to 11 year olds.

The consultation request, which will be considered by the cabinet on September 17, is part of the council’s review of primary education provision in the town and linked to ambitious proposals to develop a north Powys wellbeing campus in the town.

Cabinet member for educations and Welsh language, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “The cabinet’s vision for Powys includes good learning environments for all our learners and provision which fulfils the ambitions of the new curriculum. Pupils at Hafren and Ladywell Green have the right to expect that we will put that vision into practice, giving these excellent schools an exciting future.”

If the recommendation, which is in accordance with the requirements of the school organisation code, is approved consultation with parents, staff, governors and pupils will start later this month, with a target to close both schools on August 31, 2021 and open the new all-through school on September 1, 2021.

The new school will initially operate from the two existing sites but will move to a new building, as part of the council’s 21st century school programme, in the future.

Linked to the school development are plans by Powys Regional Partnership Board to improve health and social care facilities in north Powys by establishing a multi-agency wellbeing campus, involving education, health and social care services.

The campus would be located on a site that includes Ladywell Green Infants School and Hafren C.P. Junior School.