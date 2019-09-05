Concerns voiced over Shrewsbury school plans

Shropshire Council's cabinet has resolved to progress with plans to create a primary school and a special educational needs and disability (SEND) school in the west of Shrewsbury.

Both schools will be built on a seven-hectare piece of land at Bowbrook.

The site was secured from developers building houses in the area under a Section 106 agreement which designated it for community use.

At the cabinet meeting, members heard there was scope for the primary school to be expanded into an all-through school if necessary.

But Roger Evans, Liberal Democrat leader on the council, said it was not fair that a new primary school was being constructed when a number of Shrewsbury's high schools were full to capacity.

He said: "This is only good news for a certain sector of children. Three or four secondary schools in Shrewsbury are full.

"There is going to be further growth – how are those children going to be educated?"

He said there was already a major problem with secondary pupils having to travel around the county due to their nearest secondary schools having no places.

Advertising

Councillor Ed Potter, portfolio holder for children's services, said places were being created elsewhere.

"As part of our schools places planning we are planning on expanding by five extra classrooms at Meole Brace School, and there are secondary school places in the north of the town.

Pressures

"With the size of the land at the Bowbrook site there is the opportunity to potentially expand it to an all-through school.

Advertising

"At this stage primary school is where the pressures are in the west of Shrewsbury."

The council's deputy leader Steve Charmley chaired the discussion after leader Peter Nutting declared an interest and left the room.

He said the council was "very fortunate to have been successful" in gaining government funding for the SEND school.

He added: "This is positive news for our young people in the west of Shrewsbury and I very much hope cabinet will support this going forward."

Cabinet members agreed to pass a resolution to progress with the plans which will now go before full council on September 19.

The council hopes to see both schools up and running in time to have pupils start in September 2022.

The land will be transferred under a 999-year lease.