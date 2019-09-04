New principal joins school near Oswestry

George Budd takes over the reins from Jonathan Forster who has retired after 27 years at the helm.

He has joined Moreton Hall from Godolphin School, a girls’ only boarding and day school in Salisbury,Wiltshire where he was deputy head. After leaving Durham University he embarked on a teaching career in the state sector before moving to Lady Eleanor Holles School.

A keen sportsman, he has spent around 20 years involved with competitive mountain bike racing and says exploring the hills of Shropshire and North Wales is on his agenda in between musical performances, plays, sports matches and other events at the school. He is joined at Moreton Hall by his wife, Nicky, until recently director of sport at Lady Eleanor Holles School.

"After stellar results at both GCSE and A-level, the school is going from strength to strength academically," said Mr Budd.

"As a centre of sporting excellence, Moreton’s performance was confirmed with the success of the under 14s who brought home the National Lacrosse Championships cup in the spring.

"For the wider community across Shropshire and North Wales, the much anticipated opening of the Holroyd Community Theatre located in the grounds of the school will further underline the school’s partnerships with local organisations in Oswestry and the surrounding area.

“Nicky and I are thrilled to have made the move to Shropshire and thank everyone who has made the last nine months as smooth and seamless as it has been.

"We were so impressed with the strong sense of community at Moreton Hall from the moment we first arrived and are delighted to now call this wonderful school our home.

"We look forward to meeting Moretonians and parents past, present and future, and those local people and organisations engaged with the school in all manner of ways in the coming year.”

They are looking forward to meeting girls, parents and the wider community, at the Moreton Hall Open Day on September 21.