Hydrotherapy centre to open at Oswestry college

And Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club and Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club have donated funds to help provide equipment for the new centre, specifically supporting the purchase of a ‘shower trolley’.

Club members enjoyed a tour of both the Hydrotherapy Centre and the Premier Inn Training Facility recently, following an interesting talk given by Anna Evans, fundraising co-ordinator at Derwen College who gave a history lesson covering the 90 years of Derwen’s existence.

For anyone who is considering volunteer work in the community then Oswestry Cambrian club is ready to welcome men and women of 18+ from all walks of life in the local community as Rotarians or as Friends of Rotary. We are a very relaxed style of “new Rotary”, never short of projects of all sorts and a club of Community Action in Oswestry so come and join us and get “involved”.

The group meet informally at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings informally in the bar at 7.30pm to start our meeting at 8pm.

All are welcome to attend or contact Mike Lade on 01691 650854.