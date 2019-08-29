Hundreds of new pupil places planned in major school expansion

West Midlands University Technical College (UTC) on Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton, is set to open to year 7 pupils in September 2020 when its new extension, costing around £8m, is finished.

It comes as the school becomes part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, joining Thomas Telford School, Madeley Academy, Sandwell Academy, Walsall Academy and Redhill Primary Academy.

The UTC, which currently only takes children from year 10 onwards, will be re-named as Thomas Telford UTC and will take on 150 year 7 pupils from September 2020.

The new Thomas Telford UTC uniform

Years 8 and 9 will be empty until the following year when the year 7 pupils move into year 8 and another 150 pupils join again from year 7.

This means that the school's capacity will increase from 600 students to 1,050, which will be filled by September 2022.

Principal of the UTC, Av Gill, said: "Thomas Telford has a massive name, they're a beacon of excellence, and we're delighted to be a part of it.

"We're a school that is rated 'good' with 'outstanding' features by Ofsted, we have our own strengths and that will stay from year 10, but now we can offer more places to children in the city to get an academic footing from year 7.

"Thomas Telford is a remarkable school but they only take around 70 pupils per year group from Wolverhampton, so this move creates 150 places for children in the city.

"Most schools haven't really changed since I was at school, so the big thing here is that we're combining the academic with the technical aspects of both schools.

An artist impression of the building extension

"We have around 30 staff now, and down the line that will be around 100, so we're creating jobs too as our site doubles in size.

"I am honoured to be a part of the most exciting development in secondary education in Wolverhampton for many years.

"I am confident that this flagship establishment will become the gold standard for education with students making fantastic academic progress whilst developing employability skills."

Pupils looking to join from year 7 next year must apply by October 31.

Information evenings are taking place on September 19 and October 8 and more information can be found by visiting westmidsutc.co.uk

Sir Kevin Satchwell, Headmaster of Thomas Telford School added: “Being able to provide opportunities for more young people from Wolverhampton to receive the type of educational experience in their own City, which is currently offered at Thomas Telford School will be a life defining experience for many more students.

"Aspirations will be fully met whether it be potential for Oxbridge, graduate apprenticeship or straight into employment.”