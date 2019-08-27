Shifnal's old police station to host reading challenge

Shifnal's old police station will play host to the awards ceremony of the Summer Reading Challenge on Saturday, September 14 at 10.30am.

Held in libraries throughout the county, children are encouraged to read six books from their local library over the summer holiday.

The themed annual challenge had 115 people from Shifnal sign up to it this year and was held in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing entitled, Space Chase.

This compares to 103 youngsters that took up the The Big Friendly Read challenge encouraging children to read Roald Dahl in 2016, and 83 that did in 2018.

The awards presentation will be led by the town's mayor, councillor Robert Harrop.

Councillor Harrop said: "I am delighted to be at the presentation of medals to our literary superstars.

"It is heartening to see so many youngsters engaging in reading books at a time when we are led to believe that all children do is play on computers.

"I am so proud of everyone who took part in this year's challenge and I look forward to seeing them all again next year."

The number of readers enrolling at Shifnal Library has increased year on year and Denise Reynolds, town clerk, said the facilities and welcoming environment of the library had a part to play.

She added: "Libraries are a vital facility that are provided for everyone in the community and Shifnal Town Council is committed to keep this service available."