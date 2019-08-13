Apprenticeship scheme offered by Shropshire Council

The scheme will be run by the council's revenues and benefits service, and those who take part will be trained in areas such as the assessment of housing benefit claims and business rates.

The service is one of the council's busiest, and candidates are being sought after to support current staff in their important roles.

Should applicants be successful, they will be working for two years across the council's benefit system while working towards their level 4 revenues and benefits practitioner qualification.

Once the course is complete, there will be opportunities to join the council's staff permanently.

Councillor David Minnery said: "We’re delighted to be offering so many opportunities within the revenues and benefits service and it’s great to be able to invest in our workforce.

"We’re looking for enthusiastic, forward-thinking people with a broad skill set, as they will be dealing with a wide variety of people, from council tax payers, businesses, benefit claimants and other support agencies.

“They will also need to be good with numbers, able to interpret and explain legislation, and be proficient with using IT systems.”