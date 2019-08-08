Shropshire college bungalows refurbishment approved

The Agnes Hunt bungalow at Derwen College, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, will see bungalows 10, 11 and 12 enhanced to provide better facilities for students. The plans were given the green light by Shropshire Council planning officers on Monday yesterday (Monday, August 5). A spokesman for Design and Planning Associates Limited, which acted as planning agents for the college, said: “The site is located within the grounds of The Derwen College.

“The Derwen College is in a village setting of Gobowen, off Whittington Road, near Oswestry.

“The application site is within the Agnes Hunt Village, north-west of the site.

“In 1952 work began on Agnes’ final dream – a housing development purpose-built for the disabled. Agnes Hunt Village was started following an appeal by The Rt Hon The Lord Kenyon of Gredington, chairman of the board of governors, from 1949 until 1992. The foundation stone of the memorial was laid by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“The bungalows are still used today and at the entrance to the village is a memorial.’

He added: “The applicant wishes to seek planning consent for internal alterations and extensions to the existing bungalow 10, 11 and 12 located within the Agnes Hunt Village. The proposals allow for better connectivity between different parts of the bungalow and providing more modern and enhanced facilities for the students and staff who live in the bungalow. The proposals also include for improvements to the external fabric of the structure, taking the building further into the 21st century.

“The alterations will help further improve the thermal performance of the bungalow.” The college has been awarded ‘outstanding’ status by Ofsted at three consecutive inspections, Derwen College provides a rich learning environment for young people with many conditions, including: learning and physical disabilities, ASD, medical needs and challenging behaviour.

“The Derwen College specialise in building employability skills through authentic work opportunities in their commercial outlets and off-campus with their partners in the wider community. The vocational options offered are designed to meet industry standards, preparing students for the job market.”