Long-standing Shropshire school governor steps down

Peggy Mullock, who is also a Shropshire Council member, has retired from her role as a governor at Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch.

She said she was pleased to be leaving the school making progress in the right direction and hailed the impact of The Marches Academy Trust in turning it around.

She said: “I promised my family that I would cut back on some of my commitments and standing down as a governor was one of those. I have been so pleased and immensely proud to see how the school has turned around.

“It was not good at all and we had to go to the Marches Academy and say please help us.

“Difficult decisions had to be made, things had to be said to people that you normally would not wish to, but these things had to be done to ensure the future was bright for our children.

“Little over five years ago the school was in special measures and now it is rated as good.

“It can be a long road back but with the right people and the right attitude it can be done.”

Councillor Mullock, member for Whitchurch North on the council, was given a bouquet of flowers at a leaving assembly and assistant headteacher Helen Apperley paid tribute to her “unrelenting service.”

Councillor Mullock added: “It was quite moving and I felt rather sad to be leaving, but we are in the right place now and it is the right time personally to move on.”