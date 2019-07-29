Firms invited to take advantage of new virtual and augmented reality facilities at Telford College

The college said it has taken technology-led learning to a new dimension by investing in an array of cutting-edge equipment, to create one of the largest suites of its kind in the country.

The third-floor facility at the Haybridge campus has been kitted out with the latest immersive virtual and augmented reality teaching aids and software packages.

They include a computer-aided teaching environment ‘cave’ which can place people directly into a custom-made learning or working environment, interactive mirrors, and ‘smart glasses’, virtual reality teaching booths, virtual reality and motion simulators, a hydroscopic 3D presentation screen, a comprehensive range of augmented reality teaching aids, and motion capture suits.

The facilities at Telford College

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of the college, said: “We have assembled a rich combination of state-of-the-art hardware and software, from the world’s leading technology manufacturers and developers.

“We are keen to make sure this area benefits not just our students, but also supports local employers that can use this technology for training, and create simulated environments to boost the skills of their workforce.”

The college has launched a package of programmes for businesses, ranging from breakfast events in the suite to the creation of a ‘virtual boardroom’.

The suite can also be hired out for breakfast networking events, tailored augmented or virtual reality training courses, or for a half or full day, with full technical support on hand.

Advertising

The third-floor facility at the Haybridge campus

Mr Guest said: “It’s a chance for businesses to enhance their agenda with bespoke technology packages, and maybe experience their boardroom in a computer-aided virtual environment.

“You can travel round the world without leaving the room, showcase your company’s media feeds, or complete the most complex work-based training tasks as you interact in new environments. The options are limitless.”

For full details about business packages available at the Telford College VR/AR suite, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk, or email vrcentre@telfordcollege.ac.uk