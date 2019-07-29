Couple retire after decades teaching at Wellington schools

Andy and Chris Hurd are retiring from the Wrekin Old Hall Trust, where they also set up home on the Wellington campus for the last four decades

Not only did their daughters Kathryn and Sarah join them as pupils at both schools but both girls also got married in the school chapel.

They have between them taught children aged from four to 18 and covered a variety of subjects while also helping out in sports coaching and looking after boarding school children.

Andy, 64, started at Wrekin College in 1980 while his wife Chris, 60, enjoyed her first day with kindergarten, now known as reception, at the adjoining Old Hall School in 1985.

“I gave up training in accountancy because I had a yearning to teach,” said Andy.

“There were so many highlights for me such as the house plays and getting to perform in them along with seeing our rugby teams record some significant victories over the years.”

Mr Hurd was the director of the business school and oversaw the opening of the new £1 million facility.

Since it opened in January 2017 soaring numbers of youngsters at the school have taken economic and business studies at GCSE and A-level.

Chris said she had joined Old Hall after teacher training and had particularly enjoyed working in early years education.

She said: “I have many fond memories of being at The Old Hall but seeing the children achieve so much in their first year at school is the most rewarding feeling by far.

“Having lived at Wrekin since 1980 we have formed life long friendships and I have very fond memories of living in Tudor House where Andy was housemaster for 17 years.”

Chris said teaching had changed vastly but mostly for the better and it was always good to move with the times while her husband said technology had seen significant developments in teaching but again he welcomed the changes.

The couple hope to devote more time to their interests outside the classroom when they retire and to spend more time with their four grandchildren.