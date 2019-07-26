Shropshire college students release CD

The Choirs of Ellesmere College CD, ‘Such a Love as None Can Part’, features 14 tracks across a range of genres and offers something to suit all kinds of musical tastes.

The students sing in five choirs - Chapel Choir, Lower School Choir, Coro Lux, Chamber Choir and the College Choral Society - and in a little over a year there have been prestigious performances in the BBC Young Choir of the Year and Barnardo’s National Choir competitions.

During that time, the College Choirs have also performed at St Peter’s Basilica and the Pantheon in Rome, the amphitheatre at Pompeii, Queen’s College Oxford and St George’s Chapel Windsor.

Tony Coupe, director of music, said: “Music plays such a major role in our lives and is an important part of life at the college. Our choirs are highly regarded both nationally and internationally and have performed at some amazing venues in front of many music aficionados.

“The students really enjoyed recording this CD and they can take great pride in how it turned out. It’s all about enjoyment and the ability to interpret and communicate something of meaning to the listener - that’s what makes a great performance.

“It features 14 carefully selected tracks across a wide range of musical genres from Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel, a traditional spiritual piece, to Mr Blue Sky by ELO, and four of our choirs, the performed on the CD.

“I must also say a special thankyou to Jason Bent at Affine Resourcing for recording and mastering this work. His contribution to this project was vital and he was positive and supportive throughout.”

Other tracks on the CD include Let the River Run; Magnificat in C; The Call; Underneath the Stars; The Greatest Showman Medley; Cantique de Jean Racine; Ave Verum Corpus; I Got Rhythm; Viva La Vida; Christus Factus Est; Imperial March Opus 32 and Only For Now.