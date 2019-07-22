South Shropshire and Bridgnorth education trusts to become one for new school year

South Shropshire Academy Trust and Bridgnorth Area Schools' Trust have joined together and will have six schools under their umbrella - Oldbury Wells in Bridgnorth, Church Stretton School, Stokesay School in Craven Arms, St Leonards CE Primary and Castlefields Primary from Bridgnorth and Alveley Primary.

“We started talking as two Trust Boards last winter,” said Judy Mondon, Chair of the Bridgnorth Area Schools’ Trust.

“We were thrilled to have had the ‘green light’ from the Regional Schools Commissioner, which means we can merge and become one Trust from the 1st September 2019.”

John Parr, headteacher at Church Stretton School, said: “Both Trusts have previously had just one secondary school each. This new partnership will lead to all sorts of natural advantages as we can share experiences, expertise and training.

“Some of our staff have already started working together and we look forward to the strength that this new partnership will add.”

Sarah Godden, executive headteacher of the Trust added: “Can I take this opportunity to welcome the South Shropshire Academy Trust schools and their communities into our joint Trust. We look forward to our partnership work into the future and our shared commitment to providing the very best education for young people in our area.”