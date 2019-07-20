Scooting success for Telford pupils

Youngsters from Ladygrove Primary in Dawley won the pod to park their scooters in as part of the national Sustrans Big Pedal competition, which encourages pupils to walk, scoot and cycle to school.

The challenge ran for two weeks in March and April, and on each day schools compete to see who can record the greatest number of pupils, staff and parents cycling, walking or scooting to school.

More than 740,000 pupils from 2,200 schools across the country took part.