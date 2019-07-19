Forest school could be set up near Telford

The owners of Hen Rise Woods, between the Wrekin and Lawley, have applied for permission to change the use of the 1.5-acre site, and build storage and toilet facilities there.

Carl and Carly Sheen, of Lawley, say they plan to establish the Little Fawns Outdoor Preschool, which will be term-time and accept three- and four-year-old pupils, and a playgroup for children as young as two.

The plans are currently under consultation. Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision at a later date.

A statement, submitted supporting Mr and Mrs Sheen’s application, says they bought 'ancient semi-natural woodland' site, off New Works Lane, from Forestry Resource Ltd in June last year.

“Little Fawns Outdoor Preschool will be an Ofsted-registered early years childcare setting with a forest school ethos, aimed at children from three years of age until they are ready to start school,” it adds.

“The preschool will be term-time only, running daily from 8am to 2.30pm.

“The preschool will be built up gradually, starting with two full time members of staff and an apprentice, allowing for 12 children if a ratio of 1:4 is used. Eventually I would hope the preschool to grow to accommodate 20 children, with up to four members of staff.”

In addition to the preschool, a playgroup aimed at children aged two and up and a holiday-period club for three- to 12-year-olds are also planned.

“The preschool and holiday club will be set up and packed up daily to allow rotation of play and rest areas to minimise ecological impact,” the statement adds.

The plans are under consultation until August 1.