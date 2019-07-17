Ellesmere College celebrates best ever International Baccalaureate results

Ellesmere College students are celebrating a record pass rate in their IB results published this month, following on from the BTEC Sports Diploma results which saw a 100 per cent pass rate earlier this term.

The group achieved an average of 31 points in the IB Diploma, which is equivalent to top grades at A-Level.

Natan Marczak, from Poland was awarded the highest score - an exceptional 44 points out of the maximum 45 available. Natan will now read economics at the New York University in Abu Dhabi.

Head girl Kimberley Ong from Malaysia was next with 41 points and will now go on to Edinburgh University to read economics with environmental studies.

Bethan Huxtable from Shrewsbury achieved 38 points and will study politics and International Relations at Bristol.

Paul Kontrus from Austria scored 36 points and will now read geography at King’s College London.

Brendan Wignall, Headmaster of Ellesmere College said: "I would like to congratulate our International Baccalaureate students on their achievements - it's always a pleasure to see our students secure impressive grades such as these, and it's particularly pleasing to see all who wish to progress to university being able to do so.

“Credit also goes to our teaching staff for their excellent work and to parents for their constant support and encouragement."

The IB was introduced at Ellesmere College in 2006. Students study six subjects, a course in The Theory of Knowledge, and produce a university standard extended essay as part of their assessment.