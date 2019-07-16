Viva Espana as Telford school welcomes Spanish students

Students from Telford Priory School enjoyed learning about the culture of their visitors from Madrid in their lessons and a special assembly. They also hosted the Spanish students at their home, forming close bonds which will see some Telford students make the exchange visit.

Cathy Pritchard, from Telford School of English who helped organise the trip, said: "The Spanish students arrived three weeks ago from two schools in Madrid. Telford Priory School have been accommodating 10 of them and they have been staying with host families.

"From Monday to Friday they have been going to the school and taking part in the lessons. They also did a complete school assembly and spoke in front of 400 students about how things are at their school, the uniform they wear, how they have two hours for lunch every day and how if they fail some classes they have to take the whole year again. The teachers and students gave them a big clap."

Learning together pupils at Telford Priory School, Telford, with Spanish classmates, including (left-right) Kayleigh Johnson, 12, Jacobo Garcia, 12, Myriam Collarda, 15, Hector Boj, 14, Natasha Lucas, 14, Rodrigo Garcia, Paula Fernandez, 13, and Marta Guillen, 12.

She added: "They've also been on trips. They went to Belfast, Cambridge and Stratford-upon-Avon. They also did a day trip to Portmeirion. They're looking forward to their disco and karaoke before they leave.

"The English students have all been invited to Spain so some of them might go and spend some of their summer over there.

"They all got on really well. When they are living together and going to school together, they develop quite close bonds and friendships.

"It gives some of our students encouragement to learn another language or travel."