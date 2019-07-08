New look for Whitchurch schools

The Whitchurch CE Federation celebrated its launch at the Civic Centre in the town with the Whitchurch CE Infant and Nursery Academy and Whitchurch CE Junior Academy brought together under the umbrella of the St Bart's Multi-Academy Trust.

The aim is to provide all through primary education and ensure children in the Whitchurch community enjoy a positive experience from their first day at nursery right through to Year Six.

The Federation hopes to give children and their parents a clear and stable educational system that will offer continuity throughout their school life.

The new Executive Principal, Sarah Cope and Chair of Governors, Rob Knight together with staff from both Academies introduced community representatives, parents and children to the Federation Vision and Values, new Federation logo and uniform. Visitors enjoyed

performances by the children of both Academies, not least the winners of the ‘Whitchurch has got Talent’ competition.

Mrs Cope said: “This is an exciting time for both Academies, where pupils and staff can work together on joint projects, share expertise and resources, putting all our energies into making sure each individual pupil flourishes.

“We want to value, nurture and further develop the strengths and identities of both Church of England Academies, whilst working together to enable joint approaches to assessment and curriculum.”

New benefits of the Federation include developing a shared strategic direction, a primary phase curriculum, streamlining decision-making to make more effective use of resources and offering career development opportunities for staff across the whole primary stage.