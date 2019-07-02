Newport school still going strong after a century

A century later, the school is still going as strong as ever, and its far more modern pupils held an event to show just how far they had come.

Hundreds of former pupils returned to their old school on Saturday to mark its centenary with an open day.

Students at the school have spent months going through the its archives and creating displays and activities based on its history over the last 100 years.

Michael Scott, the school's headteacher, said: "Saturday was one of a number of events which form part of our centenary celebrations.

"The past few months have afforded girls and staff the opportunity to discover more abut the school's rich history.

"Personal tales have also been recounted and its been a pleasure to welcome a number of form staff and students back to Newport Girls High School.

"I'd like to thank my colleagues, led by Ann-Marie Davies, for their hard work in putting together the event."

As well as picture displays and audio recordings of stories from former pupils, students also took the chance to learn more about the era the school would have been built in.

A vintage tea room, a look at First World War peace parties and information about how our vocabulary is changing were held as part of the event.

There was also the chance to take advantage of the weather, with stalls and games out on the school's field.

Pupils performed songs in the sports hall, and visitors had the chance to learn about calligraphy.