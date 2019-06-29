Boris Johnson makes pledge on broadband and school funding during Ellesmere visit

Mr Johnson also said it was extremely unlikely exporters in the county would be subjected to tariffs if Britain left the EU without a deal.

The front-runner in the race to become the next Conservative leader was at Ellesmere Comrades Club today to mark Armed Forces Day.

He joined Ellesmere cadets to raise the flag at the club, and paid tribute to the sacrifice made by armed services personnel.

Boris Johnson at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club

Mr Johnson said he briefly lived in West Felton, near Oswestry, as a young man, and was well aware of the importance of improving the county’s internet connection.

“As somebody who lived in West Felton, I know it is hugely important to have full-fibre broadband in every home, it needs to be done like yesterday,” he said.

“We are going to be the biggest economy in Europe in the next 30 years, and we need a faster internet. Spain has now got 85 per cent coverage with full fibre-optic broadband, in this country we have got seven per cent. It needs to be much better.”

Boris Johnson with North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson donning a 'Boris' hat

Mr Johnson, who was joined by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson for the visit, said more spending on education would also be a priority.

“I would like to see an increase in funding for education in every school, and an increase in further education colleges as well,” he said.

“There are also many infrastructure projects which I know Owen has been campaigning hard for, including the widening of the A5 through Shropshire which I would like to see delivered.”

Boris Johnson with North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson donning a 'Boris' hat

Mr Johnson said he wanted to reduce the tax burden for people on low incomes by raising the threshold for paying the basic rate of tax. He had previously said he also planned to raise the threshold at which the higher tax rate becomes payable.

“We would do both at the same time, it would all be done together,” he said.

Mr Johnson had previously come under fire for his spending pledges, with Justice Secretary David Gauke saying they would increase borrowing by billions.

People took selfies with Boris

But Mr Johnson said the national finances were in good shape, and there was scope for increased expenditure.

“There is money available, we do have a little headroom to help with spending,” he said.

“The Chancellor has, quite rightly, squirreled money away. Now’s the time to use some of that on great public services, to bring people all around the country together, and to bring the tax burden down for low-income people.”

Boris Johnson meeting people at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club

A report by the Centre for Cities think-tank has said Telford would be the most vulnerable town in the UK to the effects of post-Brexit trade tariffs, with 70 per cent of the town’s exports going to the EU.

And Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, has warned that tariffs on exports to Europe could have a devastating effect on sheep farmers.

“I make no apology for saying that leaving the EU without a deal would be a catastrophe for British farming,” she told the NFU conference in April.

Boris Johnson meeting people at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club

But Mr Johnson said the delays in Britain leaving the EU was causing great uncertainty for businesses in the county, and demonstrated why there could be no further extensions to the October 31 deadline.

“We can’t continue with this uncertainty, and I’m going to be working flat out to make Brexit one big success,” he said.

Mr Johnson said he did not believe it remotely likely that the EU would want to impose import tariffs on British goods if a deal could not be reached.

Boris Johnson meeting people at Ellesmere Comrades Sports & Social Club

“Obviously we have got to prepare for every scenario possible, but I don’t think there is any chance that the EU would want to start putting tariffs on trade with Britain again, something we have not done since the Napoleonic days of continental Europe,” he said.

“People need to be confident and courageous, I believe there is plenty of time to come to a trading arrangement that benefits both Britain and the EU.

“I think we have got to be a bit less timid and a lot less defeatist in our dealings with the EU.”

Boris Johnson chats to our reporter Mark Andrews

During the visit, Councillor Steve Davenport of Shropshire Council told him that the cost of adult social care was having a devastating effect on the finances of local authorities in rural areas.

Mr Johnson said the answer to this problem lay in working with other parties.

“I think we need to get a cross-party approach, the issue needs to be de-politicised,” he said.

Boris Johnson chatting to our reporter Mark Andrews

“Nobody should face eviction from their home to pay for social care, and everybody should have dignity and security in their old age. There needs to be a cross-party agreement on this.”

Comrades Club chairman Lincoln McMullan, originally from Northern Ireland, asked Mr Johnson for assurances that there would not be a physical border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland when Britain leaves the EU.

Mr Johnson said there was no need at all for such a border, saying checks could be carried out electronically.

Deputy mayor of Ellesmere Anne Wignall and North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson with Boris Johnson

Mr McMullan said his 11-year-old daughter, who greeted Mr Johnson on his arrival, had been very excited about the visit.

Mr Johnson said he had very fond memories of his time living in West Felton as a young man.

“I had a very happy time here, I would often go climbing at Llanberis in Snowdonia, which if I recall, was not very far away at all.”

He also met Mayor of Ellesmere Geoff Ellner and his deputy Anne Wignall.