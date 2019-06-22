Ellesmere College staff member gets industry accolade

Nick Pettingale, director of external relations at Ellesmere College, has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 accolade by the Institute of Development Professionals in Education (IDPE).

The award recognises an individual’s long-standing service and sustained dedication to a schools’ development, and is awarded to someone with an outstanding record of achievement, engaging with and promoting schools’ development at a very senior level.

Headteacher Brendan Wignall said: “Nick has been a fantastic member of the Ellesmere College senior management team and someone in whom I place absolute trust.

“In his time at Ellesmere his role has expanded considerably and he is respected throughout the college, by pupils, staff, governors and alumni.”

Nick joined Ellesmere College in 2009 as director of development following five years setting up a charitable foundation at Stamford Endowed Schools.

In 2012, he became director of external relations, managing the admissions, development and marketing departments.

He has raised in excess of one million pounds through a comprehensive fundraising portfolio, which has included an annual fund, legacy campaigns, scholarship and bursary appeals and some major capital projects.

The panel said he has demonstrated ‘a sustained commitment and dedication to the sector’.