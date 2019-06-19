Parent power sees pupils bag iPads for lessons

The Friends of Woore School support the Woore Primary School and Nursery, organising fetes and other events, and after raising £4,200 in less than two years, members were able to fund a batch of iPads.

Group secretary Lydia Beeston said: "Friends of Woore School exists for the sole purpose of raising funds for the school and is completely independent from the school in that sense.

"It has raised £4,200 since the current members took over in November 2017, and this has been done predominantly through holding events such as the Woore Village Summer Fete, Easter raffles and the winter fete, held in December.

"We have raised money each year to buy all the children a present from Santa each Christmas, an Easter egg for each child every Easter, and we have finally raised enough in that time for our overall funding target – iPads for the school.

"We are a small group, with usually seven to eight members of the team, but we all work hard and enjoy helping our school. It is lovely when we see the children gaining the benefits of our fundraising efforts."

The children will be able to take turns using the tablets in their lessons for research and accessing online resources, and they are also protected from wear and tear by cases.

Having met their overall target, the Friends of Woore School have already turned their attention to the annual summer fete to begin their next fundraising drive.

The summer fete will take place on July 13, between 2pm and 4pm.

Mrs Beeston said: "We have many wonderful independent stallholders attending as well as a barbecue and licensed bar, and so many activities for the children to enjoy including a visit from a local fire engine, go kart track and the children’s favourite, a dunking pool.

"Hopefully the weather will pick up by then, otherwise the pool won’t be required.

"In addition, this year we are thrilled to be hosting ‘Woore’s Got Talent’ on the day of the fete and are excited to see what people of the local community have to offer. The winner will get tickets for Flip Out!

"Of course we are looking at new ideas to raise money in the coming year, including some evening events for parents and are always looking for new members who would like to contribute to the efforts of the group."

To learn more about the group or join in, visit facebook.com/friendsofwoore