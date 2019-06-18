Advertising
Shrewsbury students hit gold at Buckingham Palace ceremony
A-Level students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group picked up their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace – something only 10 per cent actually achieve of those who set out to start it.
Eight former students from SCG received their awards from Paralympian and TV presenter Sean Rose, after Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, heard many of the success stories.
Gregor Baker said: “I decided to do the Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Award because it is a great achievement to put on your CV and helps you stand out to future employers. Also my dad completed his Gold DofE many years ago and I thought it would be fun to do the same.
“Going to Buckingham Palace was a once in a lifetime experience for me. The speech from Sean Rose was inspiring and I saw loads of famous faces while milling around the gardens.
“College staff were awesome in helping us to get through the expedition phases and kept us motivated. They devoted a lot of their time to help us with paperwork and submissions I am very thankful for that."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment