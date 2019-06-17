Shropshire school closes for day after death of deputy head

John Wilkinson Primary School, in Broseley, has been closed for the day following the death of Joanne Morgans yesterday.

In a letter sent to parents, head teacher Jacqui Carter said: "It is my sad duty to have to inform you that a long established member of our staff, Mrs Joanne Morgans died suddenly on Sunday 16th June 2019.

"Mrs Morgans began working with us in April 2006 as deputy headteacher and has been a very valuable member of our team.

"She was extremely proud of the school and worked very hard to be the best teacher, leader and friend she could be.

"Her achievements were many and varied but her true passion was mathematics and she ensured that the school excelled in this; we are grateful that she gifted her passion to the children.

"We will all feel the loss of such a committed professional but know that she would want us to continue to provide the best for all of the children in school.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time."

The school is due to reopen on Tuesday.