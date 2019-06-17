School games a success in Shrewsbury

They were joined by Shrewsbury mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam, who enjoyed participating in some of the sports.

The event, part of a national programme, was held at the Shrewsbury Sports Village and other venues around the town.

School Games organiser for Shrewsbury Denise Lee, from the Severndale Specialist Academy, said the event had six values that were instilled in the competitors that showed the power of PE and sport to help children grow through sport.

"They are respect, teamwork, passion, self-belief, determination and honesty," she said.

"The children have been led by young sports leaders from Meole Brace secondary, Shrewsbury High School and Shrewsbury Academy who have been trained to run the events."

The School Games was founded to inspire a generation to take part in competitive sports including dodgeball, new age kurling, golf, tennis, cricket and archery.

The initiative is supported by the government Departments of Culture, Media and Sport, Health and Education, and funding from Sport England through the National Lottery.

The School Games is inclusive to all young people and provides opportunities for everyone to get involved, either within school, against other local schools, or at county or regional level.

The purpose of the Games is to help children use sport as a tool for building skills and confidence. The events aim to get young people active, particularly those that have previously been uninterested or otherwise not engaged in sporting activity.

A Change4life festival of sport run by junior leaders from Mereside, Longden, Greenacres, Greenfields and Coleham – was also held along side the School Games to encourage children to engage in sport for the first time.