Departure of education chief 'a huge loss’

Liberal Democrat and Green group leader, councillor James GIbson-Watt, revealed the bombshell that Dr Clark, who only started at council nine months ago, will be leaving in August to take over as a director of an education trust at Hertfordshire in the South of England.

Portfolio holder for education, councillor Myfanwy Alexander, paid tribute, saying: “Dr Clark will be a huge loss, not only to the county council but to all the school communities the length and breadth of Powys.

“Personally it was a privilege to work alongside him and I’m proud now to be able to call him a friend.”

Chair of the Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee, Councillor Pete Roberts, said: “This is very disappointing news for Powys.

“Alec has had a keen understanding of the role of scrutiny in ensuring robust decisions.

“I only hope his successor has the same drive given the immense structural changes the service will have to take to survive.”

Dr Clark said he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life but would also miss Powys County Council and the people who had enlightened him “in so many ways”.

Councillor Gibson-Watt, added: “The schools system in Powys is at an unprecedented level of uncertainty at the moment.

“The council needs to establish a cross-party approach to create a coherent strategic vision for the Powys education system that can command support across the council.”

Chief executive of the council, Dr Caroline Turner, said: “Alec will be leaving at the end of August.

“This is an important post and I will want to discuss future arrangements with the appointments panel as soon as possible.

“Alec has only been with us for a short time, but has made an important contribution to the work of the council and to supporting our schools over the past nine months.”

Dr Clark follows former director of education, Ian Budd, out of Llandrindod Wells.