Return to education for Vicki

Vicki Evans, was working as a teaching assistant when her manager suggested that she should become a teacher herself – and, after studying for two degrees at Wrexham Glyndwr University, she is now hoping to secure a post teaching in further education.

She said returning the education in her 40s was nerve wracking but said it had been inspiring.

“I have got two children, one of who has some complex special needs as she has epilepsy, which meant I had spent several years ensuring she received the correct care.

“I needed a job, and thought working in a school would help. I have been working in the school at St Martins as a teaching assistant, then my manager suggested I study to become a teacher.

Glyndwr University, Wrexham, has an online course in Childhood Studies and Vicki said: "Doing that course at home, while still working at St Martins as a classroom assistant, worked really well for me.”

She returned to Glyndwr as a postgraduate student and decided to study to teach in further education by following Glyndwr’s Professional Graduate Certificate in Education in Post-Compulsory Education and Training

“It was a long journey for me, getting a degree and then coming to do my PGCE, but it’s really been worth it.”

“It’s been ace – I feel quite empowered as a result and it just goes to show people thinking about a new start that you can achieve things like this."

Advertising

Jo Williams, the Programme Leader for the PGCE/ PCET course, said: “Vicki was been an absolute delight to work with and I know she has a bright future ahead of her in education."

Find out more about Glyndwr’s PGCE (PCET) course at .glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Postgraduatecourses/ProfessionalGraduateCertificateinEducation.