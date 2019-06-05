£180,000 nurses’ training boost at Telford University Campus

The University of Wolverhampton's Priorslee campus has been working with the trust that runs Shropshire's two acute hospitals, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), as well as Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver a course that will provide qualified nurses to the county's hospitals.

A dedicated room worth £180,000 has been kitted out with state-of-the-art health equipment including a mock ward and robotic patient that can vomit, breath and even talk.

Professor Geoff Layer and the robot patient

With the three-year course being officially approved in the last two weeks, ambitious nursing students will now start their degree in September before securing placements and future jobs at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Geoff Layer, vice-chancellor of the university, said implementing the course in Shropshire will help fulfil a vital need for health workers.

He said the development of the course has been in the works for the last 18 months and comes to a finish in line with the campus's 25th anniversary.

"There's very much a clear shortage of nurses in both Telford and Shrewsbury and this course will provide a top facility with guaranteed jobs at the end of it," he added.

"There is currently a reliance on agency workers and international workers within the trust despite there being people in the county that would work in the hospitals.

"We're very much going to be taking these local people, giving them somewhere to train locally, and giving them the opportunity to work in their communities."

The university trains about 700 nursing students at its other campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Burton.

Currently, 19 students have signed up to start in September and with course recruitment taking place twice a year, vice-chancellor Layer said he expects this number will reach 100 in the first year, increasing to 300 within the first three years.

He added: "Both Telford & Wrekin Council and SaTH have been incredibly supportive; we've had a number of meetings about how we can work together and it's in everyone's interest to have as many qualified nurses as possible to ensure there's the appropriate level of health care in the area.

"It's been a very proactive approach in us asking SaTH what they need and doing what we can to deliver it – everyone has worked incredibly well together."