Star vet Steve heads to Whitchurch school

Celebrity vet Steve Leonard cut the ribbon on the new facility at Tilstock C of E Primary School which has also had a new server and wi-fi installed.

A spokesman for the school, which joined the Marches Academy Trust in 2017, said the improvements had been possible after applying for a grant.

He said: “The extension to the reception area looks fantastic with its new access ramp and is welcoming to both current and perspective visitors. The perimeter fencing was installed to improve security of the whole site, alongside additional improvements inside the building to enhance safeguarding and health and safety.

“A new server was installed improving the IT experience for both staff and pupils. New wi-fi around the building ensures the team have good access to the trust’s central IT systems and programmes.”

Steve cutting the ribbon

The official opening took place on May 24, with local TV personality and veterinary surgeon, Mr Leonard attending to open the extension.

Staff, students, parents, carers, governors and members of the local community also attended.

Mr Leonard said: “I am delighted to open this new fantastic facility at Tilstock School. The extension gives a great first impression of the school and with the additional benefits to the pupils and staff provides a great setting to learn in. It is lovely to see our local village schools becoming the school of choice for parents.”

James Spicer, head of school said: “The school has continued to make positive changes since joining the Marches Academy Trust. From exploring the environment in our spacious grounds to enjoying our creative curriculum our pupils demonstrate an excellent attitude. The pupils enjoy a wealth of enriching extra-curricular activities from team sports to yoga and cookery in our fantastic wraparound care. We also offer a bus service from surrounding areas making choosing the right school for pupils an even easier change to make.”