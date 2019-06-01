Parents’ fears over forced Shrewsbury nursery move

Staff and parents at Sunflower House Nursery said its closure would mean breaking up bonds the children have formed with their peers and carers.

The nursery will have to move out of is base in Sundorne by the end of August as the centre has been earmarked by Shropshire Council to become one of seven new hubs following the reorganisation of Sure Start.

A petition against the nursery’s eviction from its purpose-built premises, where it has been located since 2005, gathered more than 1,000 signatures, but failed to persuade councillors to overturn the decision.

The authority said it would help the nursery to relocate but this has so far come to nothing. If no alternative building can be found, the nursery’s 102 children will have to find places elsewhere.

Chloe Parton’s four-year-old son Alfie has attended the nursery for two years, and planned to send her younger son Oliver, two, to Sunflower House in January.

She said: “I am absolutely gutted. Alfie has been coming here since he was small and he has got such a bond with the staff.

“We have looked at other nurseries but I really wanted Oliver to come here.

“I don’t think the council has taken into consideration the impact this will have on families.”

Disruption

Baby room leader Millie Brisbourne said: “We have tried to keep positive for the children, and the parents have been very understanding. They are obviously concerned but they want to stay with us because we have built those bonds over the years.”

One of the main concerns for parents is that the disruption could impact their children’s development.

For Shannon Hinton’s three-year-old daughter Willow, it will mean moving between three nurseries in less than a year.

Shannon said: “Willow took a while to settle here but since she has settled she has really come out of herself. Having to move again in such a short space of time is going to set her back.”

The impending closure has also left 16 staff members waiting to hear where they will end up working.

Deputy manager Vicki Page said: “We are still waiting to see if the council can help us find somewhere else.”

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said: “Whilst it was determined that the council would take no further action, the cabinet member Ed Potter committed to hold further discussions with the owner.”