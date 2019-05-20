School's race for life

The second event of its kind held at the school near Oswestry saw participants walk, jog and run in a sea of pink the 5km course set in over 100 acres of beautiful parkland, in aid of Cancer Research.

The charity event followed the success of the inaugural fundraiser last year and raised over £1500 for the life-saving cause.

Participants on the day heard from 26 year old cancer sufferer Amy Williams about the positive impact donations make towards helping a cancer patient and their family.

Amy who was accompanied by an army of 80 supporters, "Amy’s Army" said: “I feel lucky that there are charities out there like this and am so thankful for the help and support they provide. Thank you to my friends and family for their support.”

Alison McDonald Director of Sport at Moreton Hall and Event Organiser said, “We were delighted by the fantastic turnout. It was not about how fast you could get around, but getting out there and doing it and knowing you’re raising money for such a good cause."

The UK wide, Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises millions of pounds every year to help fund vital research.

Emily Smith, Head of Events Marketing for Cancer Research UK, said: “Race for Life Schools is a fantastic way to have fun, get fit and save lives. Young people today are the generation who could see ground-breaking treatments for cancer in their lifetime. They will be the researchers and lifesavers of tomorrow. But first, we need them to be the fundraisers of today - and walk, jog and run to help beat cancer sooner.”