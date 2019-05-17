Transport cost rise for Shropshire students

Shropshire Council has decided to increase the lowest band of yearly contributions to post-16 transport costs, from £142.50 to £280.

The authority also plans to start charging students with special educational needs (SEN) for their post-16 transport, under the same banding system.

Last year there were 144 special educational needs students using the council’s post-16 transport scheme.

The council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the plans on Wednesday.

The changes have been driven by a proposal to cut £717,000 from the authority’s school transport budget, due to overall financial pressure on the council.

The increase is lower than the council had planned, with its original proposal to hike the cost of the lowest band of post-16 transport support to £437.50.

A proposal had also been included in the original plans which would have seen all financial transport support for nursery children with special education needs cut, but that idea has been dropped from the final recommendations.

The council said the changes had been made after it listened to feedback from a consultation on the plans.

Advertising

According to a report that will be considered by the cabinet, the decision to start charging students with special educational needs will save the authority around £80,000 a year.

It states: “Introducing a contribution for students with SEN in line with the mainstream scheme, i.e. £875 for the higher level and £280 for those parents of students who are on a low income, would result in an estimated £81,970 savings for the council (full year effect).”

The way the transport scheme works sees students provided with either a bus pass on a public service vehicle or a seat on a school transport contract – usually dependent upon which type of further education establishment they are attending.

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services, said the changes were made after listening to members of the public.

“Financial pressures mean that the council has identified a £717k savings target attributed to school transport,” she said.