Much Wenlock school hit by fire will fully reopen next week

By Rob Smith | Much Wenlock | Education | Published:

A Shropshire school that had to partially close for three days after a fire will reopen fully on Monday.

The William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, was closed to students in Years Eight, Nine and 10 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after the small fire in a first-floor staff work room was extinguished by sprinkler on Tuesday evening.

Year 12 students were also told to stay at home on Wednesday.

Headteacher Geoff Renwick said the sprinkler system had stopped the fire causing significant damage, but that part of the school had to be shut while the affected area dried.

A statement from the school on Friday said: "There will be work carried out on site over the weekend to ensure that all of our facilities are ready for use next week. The contractors have confirmed that the school will be ready to be fully open again on Monday."

Education News Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

