Caretaker's flat to be used as Mid Wales classroom

Councillors on Powys County Council’s (PCC) planning committee had raised concerns about access for disabled students and teachers, as access to the flat had been via an outside stairwell.

The application appeared in front of the committee as it was one made by PCC themselves.

Access

Councillor Huw Williams (Labour – Ystradgynlais) said: “As it’s being changed to an educational facility, has there been consideration for pupils and staff who are less able?”

Planning officer Luke Jones replied: “From what I recall of this site the only access is through a stairwell, building control have been consulted and have raised no issues regarding access.”

Councillor Williams added: “I’m all for this change of use but I think access is an issue.”

Senior development manager Peter Morris said: “From a planning perspective there’s not much we can do. We can raise it with building control who can go back to the schools service and raise it with them.”

Councillor Williams asked if the suggestion could be added to the consent as a condition. Planning committee solicitor Colin Edwards said that: “You can’t condition as this would be under access in disability legislation.

Vacant

“You can’t condition what is already on the statute book.

“But it would be a sensible way forward would be to raise it with the education service and building control.

Planning officer, Luke Jones, recommended the application for approval and said: “The caretaker’s flat was last used for residential purposes in 2005 and has been vacant ever since.”

“The ground floor of the flat is currently used as the canteen and will continue to do so.”

Cllr Les George (Conservative – Caersws) said: “Having read the report – it’s an excellent scheme and I would like to propose that we pass it.”

He was backed by Cllr Heulwen Hulme (Indpendent – Rhiwcynon) who seconded the proposal and it was passed by the committee.