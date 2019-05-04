Help needed to build outdoor classroom at Telford School

The school has secured funding through an environmental grant from Veolia and Telford and Wrekin Council in order to build an outdoor classroom. The area will include a pond, a reflection bench and bee friendly plants, as well as fruit trees and herbs for use in food and science lessons.

The Eco Warriors are an after school club who have the responsibility of building the garden and have asked the local community to get involved.

Headteacher Stacey Jordan said: “We are so enthusiastic to get our outdoor classroom up and running after receiving a generous grant to enable us to buy the equipment.

"We now need to ask the help of our local community to complete this exciting task, so if you have tools or DIY skills please come along and pitch in.”

The event takes place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, May 11, with lunch and refreshments provided. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Interested parties can email tps.ecowarriors@taw.org.uk or see social media for more information.