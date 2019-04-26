The joys of heading back to the classroom

It was a stint working with vulnerable adults in a care home that made her realise her future lay in education. Now 22, she is preparing to start university in the autumn, with a view to a career in teaching.

Rebecca, from Alveley, near Bridgnorth, is one of 160 students taking part in Telford College's teaching support courses. The courses provide a route for people who may not necessarily come from a conventional academic background to progress to careers in education.

Course leader Rachel Edwards says the classes offer a second chance for people who might not have excelled at school, but have valuable skills they can bring to the classroom.

"I think those people that have life experience, they make fantastic teachers," she says.

Rebecca at work in the classroom – she gave up a job as a hairdresser to teach

"I'm not saying somebody doesn't make a good teacher if they have gone straight from school and college, and have trained the traditional way, but those with a bit of life experience bring so much more to the school.

"Some of them may have had difficulties themselves in learning, some might be dyslexic, or they might be autistic, and schools recognise that understanding those conditions is a great skill to have."

Like many developed countries, there is a national shortage of teachers in Britain. According to education recruitment body Eteach, the number of teaching vacancies saw a 24 per cent increase from 11,275 in 2015 to 13,969 in 2017.

Advertising

Rebecca was working in a care home for adults with special needs when she realised where her true vocation lay.

"I kept thinking about what these individuals must have been like at school, and what impact education had on them," she says.

"I started looking into college courses that would help me get into education, preferably with areas of special educational needs, and if possible to gain a place at university."

She applied for a 12-month level-two course in support teaching and learning in schools, equivalent to an O-level or GCSE, but was persuaded that she would be better trying a more advanced level-three course.

Advertising

Both courses provide entry into careers as teaching assistants, although many students, such as Rebecca, choose to carry on their studies afterwards. The college also provides foundation degrees, which students can study part-time in the evening, and can then be converted to a full degree with a short course run by Wolverhampton University.

Providing the student has achieved O-level or GCSE equivalent in maths and English, they can then go on to do a Postgraduate Certificate of Education course which qualifies them as a schoolteacher.

From charity shop to helping children

Abdullah Ibrahim had been working in a charity shop after dropping out of university, but finding himself often called on as a babysitter, he decided he would enjoy working with children.

He now combines his studies with a job as a teaching assistant at Hadley Learning Community in Telford, working with children aged 12-15.

Abdullah Ibrahim now works as a teaching assistant

The 39-year-old, who went to the town's Sutherland School, said: "I'm a real people person and really enjoy interacting with my fellow students and teaching staff, they've all been really encouraging.

"I love being able to help my students grow academically, and teach them that everybody has a different skill set that can flourish in different environments. It's important to help young people bring those skills out."

Mrs Edwards, who has worked for 15 years as a primary school teacher in Wolverhampton and Telford, is now encouraging Abdullah to follow his course up with a foundation degree and to pursue a course in teaching.

"Abdullah has been inspiring in the classroom, and he is using ideas from the college sessions within his own school setting," she says.

"I really hope he completes his degree and challenges himself further to become the amazing teacher he could potentially be."

Rebecca Edwards says former charity-shop worker Abdullah has the potential to become a teacher

Mrs Edwards says the courses provide people who may not have done well at school a second chance in later life.

"Often, it is when people have children of their own that they decide they want to make something of themselves," she says.

"When their children start school, they want to become a role model, and they like doing their homework at the same time as their children are doing theirs."

Rebecca is now combining her studies with work as a learning support practitioner at the college's Willow Tree Centre, which caters for students with learning difficulties.

She starts her BA in Education Studies at Worcester University in September. She is weighing up her options about what to do at the end of it, with possibilities including primary school teacher training, a qualification to teach youngsters with special needs, or to continue onto a masters degree.

Rebecca says: "With an education studies degree, there are so many job pathways you can achieve, from a speech and language therapist, to working up towards being a lecturer or a teacher.

"I'd say to someone looking to do a teaching course that you must definitely not underestimate yourself. Push yourself as the outcomes can be amazing and really change your life.

"After leaving school, I never thought I would ever have the opportunity of doing a course like this, and was even more shocked to have a place at university.

"Believe that you can do it, and nothing is too far out of reach."