New science labs open at Baschurch school

The Corbet School in Baschurch has just completed the renovation of three science laboratories with the help of fundraising activities by the Corbet Friends Association, and grant funding from The Wolfson Foundation.

The school have been setting aside a small amount of money each year to fund modernisation projects, however these two funding initiatives have enabled this project to become a reality much earlier than expected.

The Corbet Friends Association held a number of events during the school’s jubilee year and raised £11,000 towards the science project whilst still maintaining their usual support to other parts of school.

The existing laboratories were over 30 years old and had become very tired in appearance] and limited in operation. Despite these conditions the staff and pupils have worked hard to achieve consistently high examination results over many years.

As well as being great for pupils individually, the results have also been critical in gaining a grant of £50,000 from the Wolfson Foundation Secondary Education Programme, which seeks to reward excellence in high achieving state funded schools.

The grant application process started in February 2018 and has included a two stage application process and an assessment visit to the school site by a Wolfson Foundation representative. The assessment considered the potential impact of the project as well as an assessment of the school’s academic achievement.

The new labs, which have been operational for a number of weeks, have been welcomed by staff and pupils.

Haydn Jones, Head of Science, said: "We are delighted that everyone’s effort has been rewarded in the completion of the first phase of the project at a total cost of £140,000.

"The labs and prep room have been totally transformed and will further enhance the excellent teaching and learning that already existed. The new facilities are now a closer match to the facilities that many of our students will experience when they leave us and pursue further studies or jobs in the science sector. Staff and pupils are absolutely delighted with the new facilities."

The laboratory design for the second phase of the project will start immediately, as will the search for a further £100,000 that will be needed to fund the project.

Fundraising projects are now in the process in being planned and parents, governors and staff are all contributing to the effort.