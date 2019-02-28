Menu

‘Blown away’ by Telford college hi-tech

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Education | Published:

An education boss says he has been blown away by the new virtual and augmented reality facilities at Telford College.

Nana Peprah

Phoebe Thomas and Zee Gibson

The level two creative students in the VR and AR suite

David Russell, chief executive of the Education & Training Foundation, was speaking after joining a group of level two creative studies students in the new suite at the Haybridge campus, where teaching staff were also learning about the new equipment.

Mr Russell heads up the government-backed national support body for the further education and training sector – which describes itself as ‘the guardian of professional standards for the sector’.

He took to Twitter to say: “Quite blown away by the learning technology I’ve seen at the VR/AR centre at Telford College.

“So much potential to be used to enhance education. A very exciting professional development challenge for staff.”

Anna Dowdall, lecturer in creative studies, felt the feedback from students had been brilliant.

She said: “The training session also allowed myself and fellow tutor Joe Adams to try the new equipment for the first time – it was fun to experiment with the equipment, and to try new things. We were especially impressed with the way the technology allows us to see amazing locations and feel like we are there.”

